MCSO deputy competes in skateboarding contest to give back to community

A Maricopa County Sheriff's deputy needs your help to win a skateboarding contest.

The winner will take home $10,000 and have the opportunity to skate with skateboarding legend Tony Hawk

Deputy Zac Rand says if he wins the cash prize, he plans to give back.

"About a couple of months ago, I entered the Tony Hawk Skatepark Contest," he said.

In less than 24 hours, Rand will know whether he won the big prize.

"My intent with the $10,000 is to give back to my community. Whether that's building another DIY skate park, a safe spot for kids to go and skate in an area where there's not a lot of skate parks, or give out more skateboards and skate equipment," he said.

Rand is an Army veteran and now a deputy with the sheriff's office.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

"When I have a little lull, on the type of night we're having, or if it's a crazy call, I actually come in here and skate with the kids," he said.

In his free time, he's most likely skateboarding.

Over the past two years, he's been giving out skateboards to kids in the Glendale community.

"I grew up in the heart of Glendale. So that area, there is a lot of stuff that goes on and me getting into skateboarding helped me get out of a lot of that stuff. Whether it's gangs, drugs, any of the violence, and that's why kids do come to the skate park," Rand said.

Rand is currently 2nd in the quarterfinals and is counting on the Valley to help him win.

You can support him by clicking here: https://skateparkhero.org/2023/zachary-rand.

"Being able to be there as an older figure … just be a positive influence to these kids and be there when they need something," he said.