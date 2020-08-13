Expand / Collapse search
MCSO searching for man who went missing in Tonto National Forest

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who was last seen at Weaver's Needle Vista Viewpoint in the Tonto National Forest on Aug. 12.

A family member says Khayman Welch was trying to get a better view of the sunset on Wednesday and started walking towards Weaver's Needle but never returned, according to deputies.

Officials say Welch is described as an "experienced outdoorsman" but did not bring any water or food with him when he left.

Welch is a white, 6-foot, 200-pound male and was wearing a black Ghost Busters t-shirt with black jeans and boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call MCSO at 602-876-TIPS or email TIPS@mcso.maricopa.gov.

