Meet Laura Zuniga: An Arizona mother, grandmother and bodybuilder

See it, believe it, achieve it – that's a local woman’s mantra.

Laura Zuniga might be a grandmother, but she is at the top of her game in the bodybuilding world.

Zuniga’s arms look like they could be a star football player's legs.

"Now it’s my life, it is an addiction, and I love it," Zuniga said.

Just about every day, the mother of three and grandmother pumps iron.

"I really enjoy it, it’s a wonderful sport, it keeps me driven and motivated and gives me something to shoot for," Zuniga said.

She began her bodybuilding journey in 2012 and turned professional soon after. She has competed with the best in the world at The Arnold Classic and The Olympia.

"Whatever you want in life, believe in yourself and know that you can achieve that goal," Zuniga said.

Zuniga, who is 57, competes at the master’s level.

For older women, she says, staying active and lifting, even small weights, is important.

"Not that you want to look like me, you want muscles or want to compete, but with osteoporosis and bone degeneration and all of that, incorporating a light, you know muscle doing two or three groups of muscles two times a week," Zuniga said.

Laura Zuniga

Zuniga, who trains full-time now in Scottsdale, will have a full competition schedule this year.

She will compete in July, August, and September, and hopefully make The Olympia in the fall.