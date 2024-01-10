Meet the Arizona Outkast: The state's only women's tackle football team

Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
until WED 9:00 AM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
6
Freeze Warning
until WED 9:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 5:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 2:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 11:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area

Meet the Arizona Outkast: The state's only women's tackle football team

By
Published 
Fitness and Well-being
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - It might be your average Tuesday, but for a group of women in the Valley, it feels like Friday night lights.

The Arizona Outkast team is training to be the best women’s tackle football team in the country.

Four times a week, the Arizona Outkast Women’s Tackle Football Team practices at Mountain Pointe High School.

"I've been playing a solid four years and I learn more every single day, I enjoy it, it’s awesome," Sareli Utley said.

Meet Arizona's only women's tackle football team

It might be your average Tuesday, but for a group of women in the Valley, it feels like Friday night lights. The Arizona Outkast team is training to be the best women’s tackle football team in the country.

The middle linebacker, along with about 25 of her teammates, make up the only women’s tackle football team in the state.

"We have chefs, teachers, we have nurses, we have fry cooks, stay-at-home moms," Utley said.

"I love that I fit in here, it’s a good place to get some aggression out, and also pave the way for young kids who don't know this can be their ally and avenue to keep them on the straight and narrow," Jakk Holloway-Factory said.

The team will start playing games in April with the championship in Canton, Ohio in July.

"They're not just women, but ultimately football athletes," Gerilynn Curley said.

Any woman 18 and up who loves the game is welcome to try.

"If you have the heart and desire, that’s all you really need to play this game," Utley said.

The Outkast believe more women will join them now that girl's high school flag football is a sanctioned sport.

"There's no, look, when it comes to women’s tackle football, we take you if you're tall, short, wide, skinny, it doesn't matter," Utley said. "Just if you have a passion for this sport, we'll teach you the skill as long as you have the heart necessary to play this game."

For more information about the team, you can go here: https://www.instagram.com/azoutkast/?hl=en