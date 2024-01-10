Meet the Arizona Outkast: The state's only women's tackle football team

It might be your average Tuesday, but for a group of women in the Valley, it feels like Friday night lights.

The Arizona Outkast team is training to be the best women’s tackle football team in the country.

Four times a week, the Arizona Outkast Women’s Tackle Football Team practices at Mountain Pointe High School.

"I've been playing a solid four years and I learn more every single day, I enjoy it, it’s awesome," Sareli Utley said.

The middle linebacker, along with about 25 of her teammates, make up the only women’s tackle football team in the state.

"We have chefs, teachers, we have nurses, we have fry cooks, stay-at-home moms," Utley said.

"I love that I fit in here, it’s a good place to get some aggression out, and also pave the way for young kids who don't know this can be their ally and avenue to keep them on the straight and narrow," Jakk Holloway-Factory said.

The team will start playing games in April with the championship in Canton, Ohio in July.

"They're not just women, but ultimately football athletes," Gerilynn Curley said.

Any woman 18 and up who loves the game is welcome to try.

"If you have the heart and desire, that’s all you really need to play this game," Utley said.

The Outkast believe more women will join them now that girl's high school flag football is a sanctioned sport.

"There's no, look, when it comes to women’s tackle football, we take you if you're tall, short, wide, skinny, it doesn't matter," Utley said. "Just if you have a passion for this sport, we'll teach you the skill as long as you have the heart necessary to play this game."

For more information about the team, you can go here: https://www.instagram.com/azoutkast/?hl=en