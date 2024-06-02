Megan Thee Stallion rescheduled Atlanta concerts to go on: 'We're turning up tonight'

article

Atlanta Hotties are in for a treat. Despite Atlanta's supposed water crisis over the weekend, State Farm Arena says Megan Thee Stallion's concerts will go on.

Fans who purchased tickets to see rappers Megan and Glorilla in the Peach State on Friday were alerted to the show being postponed to Sunday just an hour before doors were supposed to open.

Their Saturday night performance was canceled about 30 minutes before doors opened. The show has been rescheduled to Monday.

Megan posted to social media candidly throughout the weekend, expressing her disappointment with the cancellations and keeping her fans updated with the changes.

On Sunday night, she posted a video joking that her presence in the city caused so much pressure that the pipes burst.

"ATLANTA HOTTIES !!! We’ve been going through ittt but tonight its really happening," she said. "Thank you for riding this out with me love yall."