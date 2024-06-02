Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
3
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until THU 9:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Megan Thee Stallion rescheduled Atlanta concerts to go on: 'We're turning up tonight'

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 2, 2024 2:51pm MST
Entertainment
FOX 5 Atlanta
GettyImages-2153022742.jpg article

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 14: Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Target Center on May 14, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images for Hot Girl Productions)

ATLANTA - Atlanta Hotties are in for a treat. Despite Atlanta's supposed water crisis over the weekend, State Farm Arena says Megan Thee Stallion's concerts will go on.

Fans who purchased tickets to see rappers Megan and Glorilla in the Peach State on Friday were alerted to the show being postponed to Sunday just an hour before doors were supposed to open.

Their Saturday night performance was canceled about 30 minutes before doors opened. The show has been rescheduled to Monday.

Megan posted to social media candidly throughout the weekend, expressing her disappointment with the cancellations and keeping her fans updated with the changes.

RELATED NEWS: Live updates to downtown, Midtown Atlanta water main breaks

On Sunday night, she posted a video joking that her presence in the city caused so much pressure that the pipes burst.

"ATLANTA HOTTIES !!! We’ve been going through ittt but tonight its really happening," she said. "Thank you for riding this out with me love yall."