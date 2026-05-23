Memorial Day flag placement honors more than 100,000 fallen soldiers

The Brief Volunteers placed flags at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona ahead of Memorial Day to honor fallen military service members. The community effort drew dozens of local participants, including neighborhood youth, family members, and local Boy Scouts. More than 100,000 soldiers are buried at the cemetery, and every headstone will receive a flag ahead of the official Memorial Day ceremony.



Volunteers were placing flags on Saturday at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona ahead of Memorial Day.

What we know:

Dozens set up hundreds of flags on May 23, paying tribute to the men and women who died while serving in the United States military in honor of Memorial Day.

Local perspective:

James Gastonguay, along with his son and some boys from the neighborhood, attended.

"My grandfather used to set up flags on Memorial Day," Gastonguay said. "I thought it would be a good experience. We have a lot of boys in the neighborhood who are boyscouts and my son asked if I would go, and I said, ‘Yeah, let's go.’"

A young boy participating in the event added, "The people that fought for our lives. I want to thank them. I thank them for fighting that way we can live."

What they're saying:

Ruben Gomez with the cemetery says the number of volunteers who show up just shows the amount of support the veteran community has. He says it’s a testament to the true meaning behind the space— gone but not forgotten.

"We have over 100,000 soldiers buried here and this is such an amazing effort by all of the volunteers," Gomez said. "This will take them a few hours and every headstone will have a flag on it to honor the men and women who’ve paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom."

What's next:

There will be a ceremony on Memorial Day at the cemetery.