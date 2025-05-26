Memorial Day: People gather for annual ceremony at National Memorial Cemetery in north Phoenix

The Brief A Memorial Day ceremony was held at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. The annual event drew hundreds to the north Phoenix ceremony.



On the morning of May 26, the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona held its annual Memorial Day ceremony.

What Event Attendees Said:

"To pay homage to all the people who gave their lives, to show they're really important, and they're the shoulders this nation was built upon," said Michael Berger, who served in the armed forces from 1960 to 1964.

"What it means to me is to celebrate our fallen," said Gary Davis, who served in the armed forces from 1980 to 2000. "Nobody else can the way the military can, so that's why I'm here to show my appreciation."

The Memorial Day ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona is held annually, and brings hundreds to the north Phoenix cemetery.

"The whole community comes together, and we honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice," said Randy Heard, director of the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. "A lot of work, a lot of blood, sweat and tears go into it. It's an honor. The majority of my staff are veterans themselves, so they understand."

"I have a daughter serving today, and she outranks me. I'm very proud of her," said Dan Perea. "I've lost loved ones, and I've lost brothers and sisters along the way, so it's very, very heartfelt and passionate, and it impacts me a lot."

The speakers, as well as the music, reflected the solemnity of the occasion. While some memories can be painful. These veterans say it's important to always remember and honor those who gave their lives for this country.

"The fallen gave their freedom to be able to have people be free," said Davis. "That's why everybody should come out to celebrate the fallen."

