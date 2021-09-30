Memphis elementary school shooting leaves 1 child in critical condition

A shooting at an elementary school in Tennessee left a child in critical condition and forced the facility into lockdown, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 9:15 a.m. local time at Cummings Elementary School in Memphis. Responding officers found one shooting victim, identified as a "male juvenile," who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to the Memphis Police Department.

No other injures were reported, police said.

The suspect, also identified as a male juvenile, fled the area but later turned himself into police, according to FOX 56.

The school, which has students in kindergarten through eighth grade, was placed on lockdown as officers worked to clear the building.

The Shelby County School District issued a statement saying it was aware of the shooting incident and the school was placed on lockdown as a safety precaution.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.

