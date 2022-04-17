Mesa bakery donates money to support fellow bakery in Ukraine

A Mesa bakery is working to support another bakery in Kiev, Ukraine, which is working to give out free bread to those in need.

The Bakehouse in Ukraine says the donations from Proof Bread in Arizona have helped make its mission possible.

"It was so chaotic for me because I didn't know what to do," said Anna Makievska, co-founder of The Bakehouse.

Makievska walked across the border to Poland after fleeing Ukraine with her two daughters. Her youngest at the time was only two months old.

"I didn't even pack the full stroller for my baby," she said.

Their warehouse was bombed when the Russians first invaded the country. Now, Makievska says, her workers are continuing to churn out breaks and pastries.

"It's artisan - the process is pretty much hands, mixers and oven, so it's not a big factory," the baker said.

She's continuing to support the bakery from afar without getting any income herself. Her friends and workers are giving out free break to those suffering and fighting in Ukraine.

"Started to bake the free bread for people in need, who defend Kiev, for refugees, hospitals," explained Makievska.

In Mesa, thousands of miles away from the wartorn city, Proof Bread owner Jonathan Przybyl is helping to fundraise for her bakery. Proceeds from some pastries are going to Makievska's shop in Kiev.

"The amount that started coming on the account, I was absolutely surprised," Kakievska said. "This is amazing that people are ready to support the bakers."

During this Easter season, Anna is hopeful things will soon be looking up for her people and her family.

"We are not only strong, but we are optimistic, so Easter is very important way for us to get together and to have hope," Makievska said.

