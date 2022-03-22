Expand / Collapse search

Mesa car crash kills one, injures others involved

By FOX 10 Staff
A person was killed in a two-car crash, the Mesa Police Department said on March 22, and others were also injured.

MESA, Ariz. - A person was killed in a two-car crash Tuesday afternoon, the Mesa Police Department said on March 22.

The crash happened near Main Street and Lindsay Road.

Police say one person was killed and others were being treated for injuries. The cause of the crash hasn't been detailed.

The name of the victim hasn't been released.

