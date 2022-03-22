Mesa car crash kills one, injures others involved
MESA, Ariz. - A person was killed in a two-car crash Tuesday afternoon, the Mesa Police Department said on March 22.
The crash happened near Main Street and Lindsay Road.
Police say one person was killed and others were being treated for injuries. The cause of the crash hasn't been detailed.
The name of the victim hasn't been released.
