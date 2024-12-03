Expand / Collapse search

Mesa City Council bans 'urban camping' in homelessness crackdown

Published  December 3, 2024 7:38am MST
Homeless Crisis
Mesa has become the latest city in the Valley to crack down on homelessness, as members of the city council approved a ban on so-called 'urban camping' on all city property.

On the night of Dec. 2, members of the City council approved a ban on what is being referred to as ‘urban camping’ on all city property. The ordinance passed months after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that gave cities permission to enforce laws on urban camping.

Mesa is not alone in passing the law, as several Arizona cities, such as Surprise, have done similar things recently.

