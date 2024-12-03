Mesa City Council bans 'urban camping' in homelessness crackdown

Mesa has become the latest city in the Phoenix area to crack down on homelessness.

On the night of Dec. 2, members of the City council approved a ban on what is being referred to as ‘urban camping’ on all city property. The ordinance passed months after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that gave cities permission to enforce laws on urban camping.

Mesa is not alone in passing the law, as several Arizona cities, such as Surprise, have done similar things recently.