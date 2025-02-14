Expand / Collapse search

Mesa football coach arrested; body found at Grand Canyon l Morning News Brief

Published  February 14, 2025 10:57am MST
Winter storm hits Arizona l Morning Headlines Feb. 14

The latest winter storm has hit our state, bringing snow to the High Country and rain to the Valley. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of Friday, February 14, 2025.

An East Valley high school football coach was arrested; the body of a California man was found at the Grand Canyon; and more – here's a look at some of our top stories for the morning of February 14.

1. Coach arrested

Dobson High School football coach arrested
Dobson High School football coach arrested

Richard Godsil, the head football coach of Dobson High School in Mesa, was arrested on Thursday by Surprise Police.

2. Grand Canyon death

California man found dead 1,000 feet below Grand Canyon's South Rim
California man found dead 1,000 feet below Grand Canyon's South Rim

A 20-year-old man from California was found dead 1,000 feet below the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, National Park Service officials said.

3. ‘Symptom of underfunding’

Two Phoenix district schools may close: 'Symptom of underfunding'
Two Phoenix district schools may close: 'Symptom of underfunding'

Two elementary schools in a Phoenix district may close their doors in three months. The Phoenix Elementary School District Board on Feb. 13 heard from parents who support the closures, and others who don't.

4. The scene was a ‘nightmare’

Wyoming mother shoots 4 daughters before shooting herself, police say
Wyoming mother shoots 4 daughters before shooting herself, police say

The 32-year-old woman reportedly shot her daughters inside their home, according to police.

5. Woman who killed her kids learns punishment

Rachel Henry: Phoenix woman sentenced for killing her 3 kids
Rachel Henry: Phoenix woman sentenced for killing her 3 kids

Rachel Henry pleaded guilty to premeditated first-degree murder in the January 2020 deaths of her children.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Rain in the Valley, snow in the High Country on Valentine's Day
Arizona weather forecast: Rain in the Valley, snow in the High Country on Valentine's Day

A chance for rain on Valentine's Day in the Valley. We'll see a high of about 70 degrees.

