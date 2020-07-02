Expand / Collapse search

Mesa health practice offering free 24/7 COVID-19 testing

By Stephanie Bennett
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Coronavirus in Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix

Mesa health practice offering free COVID-19 testing

As Arizona's coronavirus cases continue to rise, Embry Women's Health is taking testing to the next level. Their goal is to test more than 5,000 people day.

MESA, Ariz. - If you need a COVID-19 test, a Mesa health practice is taking reservations. They're hoping to test thousands of people a day at one of their pop-up locations.

As Arizona's coronavirus cases continue to rise, Embry Women's Health is taking testing to the next level. Their goal is to test more than 5,000 people day.

The health practice is now holding 24/7 COVID-19 testing at Mesa Community College, with plenty of appointments still available.

"The ability to offer testing has never been easier than it is right now," said Raymond Embry, Director of Development for Embry Women's Health.

For many across the state, getting a COVID-19 test has taken weeks, but for Kathy Osbourne, it was only a matter of hours.

"We just simply went onto the website, filled out a few questions and chose your time to come in, they started yesterday, I got right in today," Osbourne said.

Osbourne came here to the pop-up testing clinic at Mesa Community College.

"If there was ever a time to be focusing on testing for COVID-19 it's now," Embry said.

The clinic is partnering with Arizona's leading private laboratories Sonora Quest and Lab Corp to test around 2,000 people daily. The National Guard is onsight to make sure everything runs smoothly.

Schedule an appointment here: https://embrywomenshealth.com/testing-blitz/

"When you're having a large volume of cars coming through, safety is really our number one priority and the Arizona national guard really helps us ensure we have a safe testing site as well as an efficient testing site," Embry said. "There's no cost associated with testing or the screening for COVID-19. It's available to anyone regardless of insurance."

In order to reach their goal of testing 5,000 people per day, they need more volunteers.

"It really requires all of us coming together as a community to be able to help put an end to it. If we don't stop the spread of the virus, then our state can never get back to normal," Embry said.

As for Osbourne, she can breathe a little easier knowing she's done her part.

"[I] can't say thank you enough."

LIST: Coronavirus testing locations in Arizona
slideshow

LIST: Coronavirus testing locations in Arizona

In Arizona, if you're experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, you can contact the following healthcare companies about getting a test:

Number of new Arizona COVID-19 cases down after record day
slideshow

Number of new Arizona COVID-19 cases down after record day

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 3,333 new cases and 37 deaths related to COVID-19 on June 2. Meanwhile, the state’s hospital capacity remains at 89%.

Vice President Pence backs Arizona business closures in coronavirus hotspot
slideshow

Vice President Pence backs Arizona business closures in coronavirus hotspot

Vice President Mike Pence was joined by White House officials on his visit to Phoenix on July 1, listening to Governor Doug Ducey's requests for help as the widespread coronavirus grows. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.

With surge in COVID-19 cases, Arizona healthcare workers are exhausted, stressed
slideshow

With surge in COVID-19 cases, Arizona healthcare workers are exhausted, stressed

Doctors and nurses feel the governor hasn't done enough to curb the spread of COVID-19, and they are starting to feel the impact of at-capacity hospitals.

Arizona faces new closures as hospitals prep for coronavirus surge
slideshow

Arizona faces new closures as hospitals prep for coronavirus surge

Arizona and several other states that were reopening their economies have clamped back down over the past week as they eclipsed records for infections and hospitalizations. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, however, went further than others by ordering gyms and movie theaters to close and postponing the start of school until mid-August.