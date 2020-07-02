Mesa health practice offering free 24/7 COVID-19 testing

If you need a COVID-19 test, a Mesa health practice is taking reservations. They're hoping to test thousands of people a day at one of their pop-up locations.

As Arizona's coronavirus cases continue to rise, Embry Women's Health is taking testing to the next level. Their goal is to test more than 5,000 people day.

The health practice is now holding 24/7 COVID-19 testing at Mesa Community College, with plenty of appointments still available.

"The ability to offer testing has never been easier than it is right now," said Raymond Embry, Director of Development for Embry Women's Health.

For many across the state, getting a COVID-19 test has taken weeks, but for Kathy Osbourne, it was only a matter of hours.

"We just simply went onto the website, filled out a few questions and chose your time to come in, they started yesterday, I got right in today," Osbourne said.

Osbourne came here to the pop-up testing clinic at Mesa Community College.

"If there was ever a time to be focusing on testing for COVID-19 it's now," Embry said.

The clinic is partnering with Arizona's leading private laboratories Sonora Quest and Lab Corp to test around 2,000 people daily. The National Guard is onsight to make sure everything runs smoothly.

Schedule an appointment here: https://embrywomenshealth.com/testing-blitz/

"When you're having a large volume of cars coming through, safety is really our number one priority and the Arizona national guard really helps us ensure we have a safe testing site as well as an efficient testing site," Embry said. "There's no cost associated with testing or the screening for COVID-19. It's available to anyone regardless of insurance."

In order to reach their goal of testing 5,000 people per day, they need more volunteers.

"It really requires all of us coming together as a community to be able to help put an end to it. If we don't stop the spread of the virus, then our state can never get back to normal," Embry said.

As for Osbourne, she can breathe a little easier knowing she's done her part.

"[I] can't say thank you enough."