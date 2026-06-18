Mesa officers hospitalized after pulling 2 people from burning home

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The Brief Police say several officers suffered smoke inhalation while responding to a house fire on June 17 near 78th Street and Baseline Road. A man and woman were rescued from the burning home. They were not hurt. The fire was not suspicious.



Several police officers were hospitalized after pulling two people from a burning home in Mesa.

What we know:

On June 17, Mesa police responded to a house fire near 78th Street and Baseline Road. Once at the home, the officers found a burning car, with the flames spreading to an RV and parts of the home.

"Without hesitation, officers ran toward the home and encountered a distraught male outside the residence who was attempting to re-enter the home where an adult female was still inside," police said. "Officers forced entry into the smoke-filled residence and located the female, assisting her safely outside as conditions continued to deteriorate."

(Mesa PD)

As the officers were getting the woman out of the home, police say the man went back inside and initially resisted their attempts to get him out. The officers were ultimately able to get the man outside.

"Thanks to the swift and decisive actions of responding officers, both occupants were safely removed from the home and escaped the fire without injury," police said.

Several of the officers were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

Dig deeper:

No identities were released.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but police say it was not suspicious.

(Mesa PD)

Map of where the fire happened: