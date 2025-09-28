Mesa PD assistant chief under investigation, Globe flash flood rescues continue | Nightly Roundup
PHOENIX - From a possible misconduct investigation underway for an assistant police chief with the Mesa Police Department, to a man stepping in to save others trapped in floodwaters while on the way home from his wife giving birth at a hospital, here are your top stories for Sunday, September 28, 2025.
1. Assistant police chief being investigated for alleged misconduct
Mesa's Assistant Police Chief, Ed Wessing, who oversees their human resources division, is being investigated for possible misconduct.
2. Man steps in to save stranded drivers from floodwaters
Courtesy: GoFundMe
A Valley man rescued several stranded drivers from floodwaters on U.S. 60 after his own car stalled, acting immediately after hearing cries for help, carrying people out of their vehicles and to safety.
3. Officer-involved shooting leaves suspect hospitalized
4. Mormon church shooting: What we know about suspected shooter Thomas Jacob Sanford
5. Globe community starts to rebuild after deadly flash floods
The historic and deadly flash flooding in Globe over the weekend left several people dead and others missing, as search and rescue operations continue.