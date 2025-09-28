Expand / Collapse search

Mesa PD assistant chief under investigation, Globe flash flood rescues continue | Nightly Roundup

Published  September 28, 2025 6:14pm MST
PHOENIX - From a possible misconduct investigation underway for an assistant police chief with the Mesa Police Department, to a man stepping in to save others trapped in floodwaters while on the way home from his wife giving birth at a hospital, here are your top stories for Sunday, September 28, 2025.

1. Assistant police chief being investigated for alleged misconduct

Mesa's Assistant Police Chief, Ed Wessing, who oversees their human resources division, is being investigated for possible misconduct.

2. Man steps in to save stranded drivers from floodwaters

A Valley man rescued several stranded drivers from floodwaters on U.S. 60 after his own car stalled, acting immediately after hearing cries for help, carrying people out of their vehicles and to safety.

3. Officer-involved shooting leaves suspect hospitalized

A suspect was shot and hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting with Phoenix Police near 32nd Ave. and Bell Rd.

4. Mormon church shooting: What we know about suspected shooter Thomas Jacob Sanford

Police said a 40-year-old man from Burton was suspected of ramming his car into the church's front doors, start shooting and "deliberately" start a fire.

5. Globe community starts to rebuild after deadly flash floods

The historic and deadly flash flooding in Globe over the weekend left several people dead and others missing, as search and rescue operations continue. 

Read more.

Tonight's weather

Evening weather forecast - 9/28/25

FOX 10's Erica Horvatin breaks down the evening forecast, as much drier weather reaches the Valley, after a weekend of flash floods in Arizona.

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews