Mesa PD assistant chief under investigation, Globe flash flood rescues continue | Nightly Roundup

article

From a possible misconduct investigation underway for an assistant police chief with the Mesa Police Department, to a man stepping in to save others trapped in floodwaters while on the way home from his wife giving birth at a hospital, here are your top stories for Sunday, September 28, 2025.

1. Assistant police chief being investigated for alleged misconduct

Mesa's Assistant Police Chief, Ed Wessing, who oversees their human resources division, is being investigated for possible misconduct.

Read more

2. Man steps in to save stranded drivers from floodwaters

Courtesy: GoFundMe

A Valley man rescued several stranded drivers from floodwaters on U.S. 60 after his own car stalled, acting immediately after hearing cries for help, carrying people out of their vehicles and to safety.

Read more

3. Officer-involved shooting leaves suspect hospitalized

Featured article

4. Mormon church shooting: What we know about suspected shooter Thomas Jacob Sanford

Featured article

5. Globe community starts to rebuild after deadly flash floods

The historic and deadly flash flooding in Globe over the weekend left several people dead and others missing, as search and rescue operations continue.

Read more.

Tonight's weather