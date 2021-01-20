Mesa PD searching for two missing girls

article

Mesa Police is asking for the public's help in finding two girls who were last seen near Emelita Avenue and Dobson on Jan. 19.

Police say Serenity Edwards, 12, and London Collins, 10, have no history of running away, and their family is concerned about their safety.

The two girls were last seen in the area of 1800 W Emelita Avenue at 4:30 P.M. on Tuesday. They are on foot.

Serenity is described as a Black female, 5' 1" tall with brown eyes and braided black hair. She may be wearing a red and black sweater, black pants and dark-colored Vans.

London is described as a 5' tall Black female with brown eyes and braided black and purple hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with a gold heart and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mesa PD's Missing Persons Unit at 480-644-2211.

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.