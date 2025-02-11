Mesa Public Schools the latest district in Arizona to announce layoffs due to budget, enrollment shortfalls

The Brief Mesa Public Schools is dealing with an $18 million budget reduction and a projected enrollment drop of 1,800 students. In response, the district announced they would lay off 147 positions for the next school year. Declining birth rates and expiring state funding were at the center of challenges that forced the school district to announce the personnel decision.



Mesa Public Schools, Arizona's largest school district, announced they are laying off 147 positions for the next school year.

Among the layoffs, three administrators will be let go as the school manages what they expect will be a reduction in enrollment by 1,800 students.

The school district is also adjusting to a budget reduction of nearly $18 million.

What they're saying:

"Despite these obstacles, our commitment to delivering on our promise remains steadfast: to know every student by name, serve them by strength and need, and ensure they graduate ready for college, career, and community," Mesa Public Schools said in a press release.

The district also said they had 1,100 more seniors than kindergartners and noted an 18% decline in statewide birth rates as a contributing factor to the budget reductions and personnel cuts.

Local perspective:

In Mesa, birthrates have declined by 28%.

Featured article

"Compounding these challenges are decreasing state and federal funding, including the expiration of Prop 123 in July 2025, and rising operational costs," the release stated.

Dig deeper:

In addition, the school district will eliminate 42 certified staff members.

All employees will receive several months notice before their termination.

The district said that they "carefully evaluated all resources, staffing levels, and organizational structures to align with our district goals."