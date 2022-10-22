Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
9
High Wind Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim
High Wind Warning
from SAT 1:00 PM MDT until SUN 12:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area
Freeze Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
from SAT 1:00 PM MDT until SUN 6:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 1:00 PM MDT until SUN 12:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains
Freeze Warning
from SUN 9:00 PM MST until MON 8:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau
Wind Advisory
until SUN 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Mesa smoke shop owner, employee in trouble for selling fentanyl pills supplied by a Mexican cartel, police say

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 4:57PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Casey Thornton and Davonte Williams

MESA, Ariz. - An owner and employee of a Mesa smoke shop are in trouble for telling counterfeit Oxycodone pills that contain a large amount of fentanyl, the Mesa Police Department said.

On April 20 of this year, the department's narcotics crime unit got word two people at the Green Trail Smoke Shop were selling M30 fentanyl pills, which police say are counterfeit Oxycodone pills usually made in Mexico.

"The pills are not regulated and are found to contain larger amounts of fentanyl, which are potent and can cause death to individuals consuming them," police said.

Casey Thornton and Davonte Williams were arrested in mid-October.

Thornton owns the shop near University Drive and Alma School Road. He reportedly told police that he got the pills from a Mexican cartel and has been selling them for seven months.

Williams worked at the shop and reportedly admitted he may have sold fentanyl twice.

The Attorney General's office is reviewing the case.

Related stories:

Experts play down threat of 'Rainbow fentanyl' to children

'Rainbow fentanyl' has been the topic of news reports in recent days, especially in the run-up to Halloween, and now, some experts are playing down the drug's threat to children. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett explains.

50,000 fentanyl pills seized by police in Arizona

Besides fentanyl pills, police also seized cocaine, heroin, meth, and handguns. A person has been arrested in connection with the drugs and weapons.

Fears of Fentanyl: Legalized test strip distribution underway in Arizona as synthetic opioid crisis rages on

Fentanyl test strips are helping those battling addictions keep away from the deadly synthetic opioid, which is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine. We take a look at how these strips work and why they're important in the fight against the drug trafficked mainly from the southern border.