Mesa smoke shop owner, employee in trouble for selling fentanyl pills supplied by a Mexican cartel, police say

An owner and employee of a Mesa smoke shop are in trouble for telling counterfeit Oxycodone pills that contain a large amount of fentanyl, the Mesa Police Department said.

On April 20 of this year, the department's narcotics crime unit got word two people at the Green Trail Smoke Shop were selling M30 fentanyl pills, which police say are counterfeit Oxycodone pills usually made in Mexico.

"The pills are not regulated and are found to contain larger amounts of fentanyl, which are potent and can cause death to individuals consuming them," police said.

Casey Thornton and Davonte Williams were arrested in mid-October.

Thornton owns the shop near University Drive and Alma School Road. He reportedly told police that he got the pills from a Mexican cartel and has been selling them for seven months.

Williams worked at the shop and reportedly admitted he may have sold fentanyl twice.

The Attorney General's office is reviewing the case.

