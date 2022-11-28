Metallica bringing world tour to Arizona in 2023
PHOENIX - Metallica will rock State Farm Stadium in Glendale for two nights next year as part of its "M72 World Tour," which kicks off in Amsterdam in April 2023.
Metallica will make a two-night stop in all the cities on the tour. The band also announced the set lists and support lineups for both nights will be completely different. Two-night tickets will go on sale December 2. The band will perform at State Farm Stadium on Sept. 1 and 3 in 2023.
The M72 tour will feature an in-the-round stage design that relocates the Metallica Snake Pit to center stage, as well as discounted tickets for fans under 16.
A portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will go to the band’s All Within My Hands foundation, which provides grants to career and technical education programs in the U.S., combats food insecurity, and gives to disaster relief efforts worldwide.
For ticket information, visit ticketmaster.com.
Metallica 'M72 World Tour' dates
- Thursday, April 27, 2023 - Amsterdam NL - Johan Cruijff Arena
- Saturday, April 29, 2023 - Amsterdam NL - Johan Cruijff Arena
- Wednesday, May 17, 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France*
- Friday, May 19, 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France
- Friday, May 26, 2023 - Hamburg DE - Volksparkstadion
- Sunday, May 28, 2023 - Hamburg DE - Volksparkstadion
- Friday, June 16, 2023 - Gothenburg SE - Ullevi Stadium**
- Sunday, June 18, 2023 - Gothenburg SE - Ullevi Stadium
- Friday, August 4, 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
- Sunday, August 6, 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
- Friday, August 11, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique
- Sunday, August 13, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique
- Friday, August 18, 2023 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
- Sunday, August 20, 2023 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
- Friday, August 25, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium
- Sunday, August 27, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium
- Friday, September 1, 2023 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
- Sunday, September 3, 2023 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
- Friday, November 3, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center
- Sunday, November 5, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center
- Friday, November 10, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field
- Sunday, November 12, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field
- Friday, May 24, 2024 - Munich DE - Olympiastadion
- Sunday, May 26, 2024 - Munich DE - Olympiastadion
- Friday, June 7, 2024 - Helsinki FI - Olympic Stadium
- Sunday, June 9, 2024 - Helsinki FI - Olympic Stadium
- Friday, June 14, 2024 - Copenhagen DK - Parken Stadium
- Sunday, June 16, 2024 - Copenhagen DK - Parken Stadium
- Friday, July 5, 2024 - Warsaw PL - PGE Narodowy
- Sunday, July 7, 2024 - Warsaw PL - PGE Narodowy
- Friday, July 12, 2024 - Madrid ES - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
- Sunday, July 14, 2024 - Madrid ES - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
- Friday, August 2, 2024 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
- Sunday, August 4, 2024 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
- Friday, August 9, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
- Sunday, August 11, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
- Friday, August 16, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium
- Sunday, August 18, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium
- Friday, August 23, 2024 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium
- Sunday, August 25, 2024 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium
- Friday, August 30, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
- Sunday, September 1, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
- Friday, September 20, 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol***
- Sunday, September 22, 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol
- Friday, September 27, 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol***
- Sunday, September 29, 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol
Supporting acts on Metallica tour
Show 1 Support Europe: Architects & Mammoth WVH**
Show 2 Support Europe: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills
*Five Finger Death Punch/Ice Nine Kills play show 1 in Paris, Architects & Mammoth WVH play show 2 in Paris
**Volbeat replaces Architects on show 1 in Gothenburg
Show 1 Support North America: Pantera & Mammoth WVH***
Show 2 Support North America: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills
***Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City