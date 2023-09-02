Expand / Collapse search
Metallica postpones night 2 of Glendale tour stop as James Hetfield catches COVID

By
Published 
Updated 5:50PM
Entertainment
FOX 10 Phoenix

GLENDALE, Ariz. - This doesn't rock.

Metallica's lead singer James Hetfield caught COVID and the band announced it's postponing its night two show in Glendale to Saturday, Sept. 9.

The band performed on Sept. 1 at State Farm Stadium. Night 2 was scheduled for Sept. 3.

"We’re extremely disappointed and regret any inconvenience this has caused you; we look forward to returning to complete the M72 No Repeat Weekend in Glendale next Saturday," the band said on X.

If you have a Sept. 3 ticket, it'll be honored for the Sept. 9 show.

"PS: All M72 Weekend Takeover events scheduled for today and tomorrow (9/2 and 9/3) are still happening," Metallica said.

If you need more information about the show or a refund, click here.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 01: James Hetfield of Metallica performs at State Farm Stadium on September 01, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

