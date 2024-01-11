Expand / Collapse search
Miller Lite selling beer mints in move embracing Dry January

By Aislinn Murphy
Published 
Business
FOX Business
FILE-Miller Lite cans on display at the Miller Lite Beer Hall. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for MAC Presents)

The beer brand said Tuesday the 40-piece tins of Beer Mints will hit the market in two tranches of online sales. The sales will take place a week apart, with the first slated for Friday and the other for Jan. 19.

When consumed, the "freshness of mint" will come through at first and then a "subtle, yet great taste of Miller Lite that leaves consumers’ breath feeling fresh and their taste buds hoppy" will present itself after a person chews, the Molson Coors-owned beer brand said.

In a statement, Molson Coors marketing executive Ann Legan said the Miller Lite Beer Mints "may be a little unexpected," but the company felt "confident" its customers will enjoy their flavor. 

Miller Lite said it will limit their availability to only people aged 21 or older. The beer-free mints have a price tag that the brand said was on par with an actual beer: $5. 

Legan said the beer-flavored mints are "for the folks participating in Dry January who might miss the taste of Miller Lite while being out with friends this January." 

DOES ‘DRY JANUARY’ ACTUALLY IMPROVE YOUR HEALTH? HERE'S WHAT TO KNOW

Quite a few American adults typically choose to go "dry" and forgo alcohol in the first month of the year. Some reports put the share around 15%, while others suggest it is over twice that.

Miller Lite has belonged to Molson Coors for years. In November the parent company said the brand and fellow beer Coors Light, were "on track to grow net sales revenue for the third straight year."

COORS LIGHT, MILLER LITE COMBINED SALES NOW ‘50% BIGGER THAN BUD LIGHT’: MOLSON COORS CEO

Some of the other brands that fall under Molson Coors’ umbrella are Blue Moon Belgian White, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Molson, Keystone Light and Blue Run Spirits.

