Miss Arizona For America Strong uses crown to empower women

The Brief Abby Charles has been crowned Miss Arizona for America Strong and will represent the state at the national pageant in Las Vegas this August. Charles uses her platform, Network to NetWorth, to empower young women to overcome self-doubt, lead boldly, and cultivate meaningful community. Mrs. America 2025 Dr. Tiffany Thornton highlights pageantry as a collaborative sport where women champion nationwide causes and build lifelong sisterhoods. Double space between sections.



From crown to community, a newly titled Miss Arizona For America Strong is using her position to cultivate positive communities across the state.

What we know:

Abby Charles, the newly crowned Miss Arizona for America Strong, is a Scottsdale resident and business owner. Charles says the hardest part in competing for the crown was overcoming moments of self-doubt.

"Sometimes, when you’re so close, you might have fatigue of your spirit, but it’s really important during those moments to continue to push on," Charles said.

Through her platform "Network to NetWorth," Charles empowers young women to lead boldly and cultivate meaningful community.

"Having positive people around you, it relates to all aspects of life," Charles said. "Whether it’s your professional goals, your personal goals, and even myself when I think about my pageant goals, if it wasn’t for my team and my community, I wouldn’t be the woman that I am today."

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Big picture view:

Doctor Tiffany Thornton holds the title of Mrs. America 2025, a sister pageant to the one Charles is in. Thornton says there’s a lot more depth to the sport of pageantry than people see.

"It’s women saying, ‘Where are you trying to make change and how can I come alongside you,’" Thornton said. "The real crown is your in rooms with women from all over the nation. And all the women have their own cause that they're championing myself included."

What's next:

Charles will now head to Las Vegas in August, hoping to earn the national title of Miss for America Strong.

What they're saying:

Thornton has this advice for the upcoming competition.

"Learn the stories of your sisters," Thornton said. "Regardless of who walks away with this or this, you get your sisterhood for life. And sleep as much as you can beforehand because it’s going to be a lot of energy exuded."

Dig deeper:

As Charles prepares for the national pageant, Miss Arizona for America Strong will use her crown to encourage young women to be unapologetic about themselves and their goals, no matter what.

"Embracing that, sometimes as you’re reaching new heights, there will be that contrasting energy," Charles said. "But realistically, that’s just basic science. Every action has an opposing reaction, and you have to keep going."