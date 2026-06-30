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Missing AZ child found at 'The Jungle' homeless encampment; birthright citizenship upheld l Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published June 30, 2026 9:52 AM MST
Published June 30, 2026 9:52 AM MST
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The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

From a missing Arizona child who was found in a homeless encampment known as "The Jungle" to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling President Donald Trump's birthright citizenship crackdown is unconstitutional, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 30.

1. "It just brought back a lot of old memories"

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1993 Arizona sex assault victim's family speaks out following arrests
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1993 Arizona sex assault victim's family speaks out following arrests

The family of a sexual assault survivor from decades ago is speaking out, as the man convicted of attacking her is now accused of kidnapping another young girl.

2. Missing Arizona child found at homeless encampment

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Missing Mesa child found in Washington state homeless encampment: U.S. Marshals
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Missing Mesa child found in Washington state homeless encampment: U.S. Marshals

The juvenile, according to officials with the U.S. Marshals Service, was found at a 20-acre homeless encampment that is "known for high rates of violence and community safety concerns."

3. Some residents are packing up amid the Pocket Fire

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Pocket Fire: Kachina Village residents get ready for possible evacuation
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Pocket Fire: Kachina Village residents get ready for possible evacuation

As the Pocket Fire continues to burn, some in affected communities are choosing to pack their cars and clear out defensive space around their homes.

4. SCOTUS rejects Trump's crackdown on birthright citizenship

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Birthright citizenship: Supreme Court rejects Trump crackdown
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Birthright citizenship: Supreme Court rejects Trump crackdown

The Supreme Court has ruled President Trump’s crackdown on birthright citizenship is unconstitutional, rejecting his executive order declaring that children born to parents who are in the United States illegally or temporarily are not American citizens.

5. New nickels, dimes and quarters for America 250

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America 250: US Mint releases updated nickels, dimes, quarters, and half dollar for nation's anniversary
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America 250: US Mint releases updated nickels, dimes, quarters, and half dollar for nation's anniversary

The United States Mint has released updated nickels, dimes, quarters, and half dollars in honor of America's Semi-quincentennial.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/30/26
Morning Weather Forecast - 6/30/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/30/26

Temps in the Valley remain below normal on the last day of June. The high in Phoenix will be about 102 degrees.

Click here for full forecast

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