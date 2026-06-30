Missing AZ child found at 'The Jungle' homeless encampment; birthright citizenship upheld l Morning News Brief

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From a missing Arizona child who was found in a homeless encampment known as "The Jungle" to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling President Donald Trump's birthright citizenship crackdown is unconstitutional, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 30.

1. "It just brought back a lot of old memories"

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2. Missing Arizona child found at homeless encampment

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3. Some residents are packing up amid the Pocket Fire

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4. SCOTUS rejects Trump's crackdown on birthright citizenship

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5. New nickels, dimes and quarters for America 250

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