Missing AZ child found at 'The Jungle' homeless encampment; birthright citizenship upheld l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.
From a missing Arizona child who was found in a homeless encampment known as "The Jungle" to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling President Donald Trump's birthright citizenship crackdown is unconstitutional, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 30.
1. "It just brought back a lot of old memories"
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The family of a sexual assault survivor from decades ago is speaking out, as the man convicted of attacking her is now accused of kidnapping another young girl.
2. Missing Arizona child found at homeless encampment
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The juvenile, according to officials with the U.S. Marshals Service, was found at a 20-acre homeless encampment that is "known for high rates of violence and community safety concerns."
3. Some residents are packing up amid the Pocket Fire
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As the Pocket Fire continues to burn, some in affected communities are choosing to pack their cars and clear out defensive space around their homes.
4. SCOTUS rejects Trump's crackdown on birthright citizenship
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The Supreme Court has ruled President Trump’s crackdown on birthright citizenship is unconstitutional, rejecting his executive order declaring that children born to parents who are in the United States illegally or temporarily are not American citizens.
5. New nickels, dimes and quarters for America 250
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The United States Mint has released updated nickels, dimes, quarters, and half dollars in honor of America's Semi-quincentennial.
A look at today's weather
Temps in the Valley remain below normal on the last day of June. The high in Phoenix will be about 102 degrees.
Click here for full forecast