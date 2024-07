article

The husband of a Flagstaff woman who never returned home has been arrested; a northern Arizona football coach passed away; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of July 2.

1. Husband of missing woman arrested

Featured article

2. AZ football coach passes away

Featured article

3. Deadly shooting near Rio Verde

Featured article

4. Pat Tillman Award controversy

Featured article

5. Latest on AZ trial for ‘Doomsday Mom’

Featured article

Today's weather