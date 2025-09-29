Missing man drowned in Scottsdale floodwaters, officials confirm

The Brief A 38-year-old man, Ander Pallares Polanco, was found dead after his car was swept away by a flash flood in Scottsdale. The Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death as accidental drowning. First responders are unsure how the car was swept into the park but are warning drivers about the dangers of floodwaters.



A missing man was found dead, submerged in floodwaters, after police said he was driving and got caught in the flash flood on Sept. 26.

What we know:

The Medical Examiner's Office ruled that the driver died from drowning. The manner of his death was deemed an accident.

On Sept. 29, towing crews hoisted a silver vehicle that had been wedged onto a park walkway bridge. The sight stunned neighbors walking on the muddy paths.

"I have never seen anything like this," said neighbor Ilena.

"It is pretty crazy," another neighbor, Steven, said.

The backstory:

It started with a call to Scottsdale police on Sept. 26. During the flash flood storm, a vehicle was spotted submerged in water near 77th Street and Garfield.

When officers arrived, they located the car at nearby Vista Del Camino Park, fully engulfed under 8 to 9 feet of moving water, with only the trunk peering out. Officers said it appeared unoccupied and did not notice any signs of life.

Using the license plate number, police couldn’t get ahold of the car’s registered owner: 38-year-old Ander Pallares Polanco. His family said they last heard from him earlier that evening, when he was out delivering food. A missing person's report was filed and an alert was sent.

Hours later, the floodwaters subsided. That’s when officers confirmed the worst. A body, identified as Polanco, was found pinned beneath the park’s walkway bridge outside his car.

What they're saying:

"That’s terrible... no words," one person said.

John Baker, who has lived in the area for years, said the area is prone to flash flood disasters.

"They always try to jump that ditch right there and they go floating down. Every storm, just about," Baker said.

Capt. Dave Folio of Scottsdale Fire warns of the dangers of driving on the roads during severe flooding. "

This will definitely sweep a car," Folio said. "You’re six feet underwater."

Ilena, who was also out that evening, is still shaken.

"We turned around and walked back because I was like, this isn’t safe. And I am shocked. I’m shocked. I’m shocked," she said.

First responders are unsure how his car was swept into this area but stressed that people should follow emergency alerts and signs when these weather events happen.

