Missing man found in floodwaters; 24 reportedly stolen guinea pigs found | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a missing man being found submerged in the floodwaters in Scottsdale, to 24 reportedly stolen guinea pigs being recovered from a Phoenix home, here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, September 27, 2025.
1. At least 3 dead in Arizona flash flooding
"Historic Downtown Globe is currently unsafe, with compromised buildings as well as hazardous chemicals and debris, including propane tanks," Globe city officials posted on Facebook.
2. Missing man found dead in floodwaters
A body was recovered after a vehicle was found submerged in up to nine feet of flash floodwater in Scottsdale.
3. Stolen guinea pigs recovered in Phoenix
Police recovered 24 out of 25 guinea pigs stolen from an animal rescue in Marana, after locating them at a Phoenix home.
4. More severe weather slams Phoenix area
FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza breaks down the evening forecast, as cooler temps from the monsoons come into the Valley.
5. Gila County residents urged to assess damage as flooding continues
A severe monsoon storm has caused days-long flooding in the city of Globe and nearby areas. Officials are urging residents to stay off flooded roads and asking those affected to complete a damage assessment survey to help with recovery efforts.