Missouri children kidnapped by mother without custody found in Arizona, authorities say

Two children who were reportedly kidnaped in Missouri have been found safe in Arizona.

U.S. Marshals say Brittany Barnes didn't have custody of her three kids when she took them on March 23. They were found on May 13 at Casino Del Sol in Tucson.

Marshals began doing surveillance days earlier after tracking them down to the hotel in southern Arizona.

Barnes and her wife were both arrested and are awaiting extradition to Missouri.

