Inmate death probed in Tucson; in-custody death in Kingman

Police in Kingman are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a suspect while he was in the custody of Bullhead City officers who were transporting him to the Mohave County jail.

Bullhead City police said Friday that a 35-year-old man who was arrested a day earlier on suspicion of aggravated assault likely killed himself in a transport van. Authorities didn’t provide additional details.

Kingman police are investigating that in-custody death. The man’s name has not been released.

The transport officer reported the man described as a transient was unresponsive upon arrival at the jail about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Bullhead City police said.

He had been arrested and booked at the police station after he was accused of assaulting an emergency room technician at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.

Meanwhile, an investigation also is underway in the death of a 42-year-old inmate found unresponsive Friday in his jail cell in Tucson, the Pima County Sheriff’s Office said.

Alejandro Romo was discovered unresponsive in his cell around 5:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division reportedly found no signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances, but an investigation continues.

