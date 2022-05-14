Phoenix Police investigators working to learn what led up to 20-year-old man's shooting death

Phoenix Police are working to learn what led up to the deadly shooting of a 20-year-old man on the afternoon of May 14.

At around 1:10 p.m., officers responded to reports of a dead or injured person near 65th Avenue and Thomas Road. When they arrived, they found Cesar Garcia Burgos, who had been shot.

A crew with the Phoenix Fire Department arrived at the scene and pronounced him dead, says Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus.

There is no information on a suspect yet, and detectives are working to learn more about what led up to the death of Burgos.

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

