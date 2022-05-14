Boy last seen leaving Tolleson elementary school days ago

Authorities are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen leaving a Tolleson elementary school nearly three days ago.

Tolleson police say Matthew DuBose was seen leaving Arizona Desert Elementary School, located near 91st Avenue and Van Buren, at 3:15 p.m. on May 11.

According to the Tolleson Elementary School District, people also reported seeing the seventh grader playing basketball at 5:30 p.m. that evening in the Amberlea area, which is near 83rd Avenue and Thomas.

DuBose was riding his black and red bicycle while wearing his school uniform, which consists of a blue polo shirt and tan shorts. He was also wearing black Nike shoes and a black backpack.

The 12-year-old is described as being 5'7" with brown eyes, brown curly hair and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tolleson Police Department at 623-936-2796 or 623-936-7186.

Matthew Dubose

