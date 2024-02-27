Expand / Collapse search

Mom remembers daughter killed in crash; 'dinner-time burglaries' latest | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From the latest in the so-called ‘dinner-time burglaries’ in the Valley to a deadly multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

1. Mother remembers girl who died in crash

Arizona girl who survived fall into pool remembered following deadly crash
A far East Valley family is remembering the life of a four-year-old girl who miraculously survived after falling into a pool years ago. The girl died following a crash in front of her home on Feb. 23.

2. Latest on ‘Dinner-time burglaries’ in Phoenix

'Dinner-time burglaries': MCAO announces indictments
Three people have been indicted in connection with the so-called 'dinner-time burglaries' in the Phoenix area.

3. Deadly crash in Phoenix

Deadly crash in central Phoenix under investigation by police
A woman is dead after a crash in central Phoenix on Tuesday. The crash, involving three cars, happened at 7th Avenue and Thomas Road around 11 a.m.

4. Ex-college basketball coach accused of stealing

Ex-Arizona college basketball coach accused of stealing financial aid
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says their investigation began in August 2022 after receiving a report of possible theft at the school.

5. Can ChatGPT do my taxes?

No, AI chatbots like ChatGPT can't do your taxes, and here's why
A lot of people have heard of AI chatbots like ChatGPT and other services, even if they have never used it. While some may think the technology could help file your taxes, there are a number of drawbacks. Here's what to know.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 2/27/24

Northern Arizona got a fresh blanket of snow at the start of this week.