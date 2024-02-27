Mom remembers daughter killed in crash; 'dinner-time burglaries' latest | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From the latest in the so-called ‘dinner-time burglaries’ in the Valley to a deadly multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, February 27, 2024.
1. Mother remembers girl who died in crash
Featured
A far East Valley family is remembering the life of a four-year-old girl who miraculously survived after falling into a pool years ago. The girl died following a crash in front of her home on Feb. 23.
2. Latest on ‘Dinner-time burglaries’ in Phoenix
Featured
Three people have been indicted in connection with the so-called 'dinner-time burglaries' in the Phoenix area.
3. Deadly crash in Phoenix
Featured
A woman is dead after a crash in central Phoenix on Tuesday. The crash, involving three cars, happened at 7th Avenue and Thomas Road around 11 a.m.
4. Ex-college basketball coach accused of stealing
Featured
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says their investigation began in August 2022 after receiving a report of possible theft at the school.
5. Can ChatGPT do my taxes?
Featured
A lot of people have heard of AI chatbots like ChatGPT and other services, even if they have never used it. While some may think the technology could help file your taxes, there are a number of drawbacks. Here's what to know.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 2/27/24
Northern Arizona got a fresh blanket of snow at the start of this week.