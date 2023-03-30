Expand / Collapse search
This is how much money you need to make to live comfortably in the Phoenix area

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Phoenix
PHOENIX - A new study from Smart Asset breaks down how much money people living in the 25 largest metropolitan areas in the United States need to make in order to live comfortably.

The Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale area, which was grouped together, finished above the midway point, coming in at 14th on the list.

According to the study, a Phoenix-area resident without children would need to make $65,670 after taxes to live comfortably.

The study is based on the MIT Living Wage Calculator, which uses the cost of housing, food, transportation, medical care and more.

A Phoenix resident needs to make at least $32,835 to afford basic living expenses, or $38,043 before taxes, according to the calculator.

Phoenix city skyline at sunrise

Phoenix city skyline at sunrise (file)

In order to determine a "comfortable" lifestyle, the study used the 50/30/20 rule, which requires 50% of after-tax income to go to needs, 30% to go to wants, and 20% for savings or debt payments.

Unsurprisingly, the San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley area was the most expensive place to live, requiring $84,026 after taxes to live comfortably. California showed up multiples times on the list with the San Diego (2) and Los Angeles (6) areas also landing in the top ten.

Salary needed to live comfortably in the 25 largest metro areas, after taxes

  1. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA, $84,026
  2. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA, $79,324
  3. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH, $78,752
  4. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA, $78,524
  5. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA, $77,634
  6. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA, $76,710
  7. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV, $76,194
  8. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA, $74,086
  9. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO, $70,892
  10. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL, $67,740
  11. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA, $67,060
  12. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL, $67,056
  13. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA, $66,580
  14. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ, $65,670
  15. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI, $65,500
  16. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL, $65,148
  17. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX, $64,742
  18. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD, $62,908
  19. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI, $62,798
  20. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX, $62,260
  21. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC, $62,110
  22. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD, $61,678
  23. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX, $59,270
  24. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI, $58,358
  25. St. Louis, MO-IL, $57,446

FOX 4 KDFW contributed to this report.