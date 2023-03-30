This is how much money you need to make to live comfortably in the Phoenix area

A new study from Smart Asset breaks down how much money people living in the 25 largest metropolitan areas in the United States need to make in order to live comfortably.

The Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale area, which was grouped together, finished above the midway point, coming in at 14th on the list.

According to the study, a Phoenix-area resident without children would need to make $65,670 after taxes to live comfortably.

The study is based on the MIT Living Wage Calculator, which uses the cost of housing, food, transportation, medical care and more.

A Phoenix resident needs to make at least $32,835 to afford basic living expenses, or $38,043 before taxes, according to the calculator.

Phoenix city skyline at sunrise (file)

In order to determine a "comfortable" lifestyle, the study used the 50/30/20 rule, which requires 50% of after-tax income to go to needs, 30% to go to wants, and 20% for savings or debt payments.

Unsurprisingly, the San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley area was the most expensive place to live, requiring $84,026 after taxes to live comfortably. California showed up multiples times on the list with the San Diego (2) and Los Angeles (6) areas also landing in the top ten.

Salary needed to live comfortably in the 25 largest metro areas, after taxes

San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA, $84,026 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA, $79,324 Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH, $78,752 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA, $78,524 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA, $77,634 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA, $76,710 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV, $76,194 Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA, $74,086 Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO, $70,892 Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL, $67,740 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA, $67,060 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL, $67,056 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA, $66,580 Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ, $65,670 Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI, $65,500 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL, $65,148 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX, $64,742 Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD, $62,908 Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI, $62,798 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX, $62,260 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC, $62,110 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD, $61,678 San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX, $59,270 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI, $58,358 St. Louis, MO-IL, $57,446

FOX 4 KDFW contributed to this report.