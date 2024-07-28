Monsoon chaos at Lake Pleasant; tragic roof collapse kills Phoenix worker: this week's top stories

From chaos at Lake Pleasant when a strong monsoon rolled in last weekend, to the tragic death of a worker who was inside a building when its roof collapsed during another storm, here are this week's top stories.

1. Lake Pleasant boaters experience monsoon chaos: 'It was crazy'

Featured article

2. Body found deceased under collapsed Phoenix warehouse believed to be 22-year-old Oswaldo Montoya

Featured article

3. 'Queen of the South': Arizona drug trafficking suspect back in U.S., federal officials say

Featured article

4. Chick-fil-A no longer America's best fast-food restaurant

Featured article

5. Mark Kelly: Arizona senator considered top contender for president, vice president

Featured article

6. ASU student falls to her death during storm on Yosemite’s iconic Half Dome

Featured article

7. Woman in Arizona allegedly racked up $500,000 in fraudulent medical bills | Crime Files

Featured article

8. Maria Gomez-Perez found safe in Ohio, Guatemalan national arrested

Featured article

9. 3 children in hospital following hiker rescue along Scottsdale trail

Featured article

10. Fatal fatigue: Loophole allows specific truckers to drive beyond time limits