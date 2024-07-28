Monsoon chaos at Lake Pleasant; tragic roof collapse kills Phoenix worker: this week's top stories

Body found in Glendale; Trump shooting bodycam | Crime Files
In this Crime Files segment, a woman was identified after being found inside a burned down Tempe home following a officer-involved shooting. We're also looking at a road rage incident that turned deadly in Surprise.
From chaos at Lake Pleasant when a strong monsoon rolled in last weekend, to the tragic death of a worker who was inside a building when its roof collapsed during another storm, here are this week's top stories.
1. Lake Pleasant boaters experience monsoon chaos: 'It was crazy'
A monsoon caused chaos for boaters on Lake Pleasant on Sunday afternoon as a thunderstorm rolled through. Boats were being tossed around the lake, sometimes into each other, as the waves grew bigger and stronger during the storm.
2. Body found deceased under collapsed Phoenix warehouse believed to be 22-year-old Oswaldo Montoya
Phoenix Fire Department believes a person found buried in the rubble of a collapsed building in Phoenix are the remains of 22-year-old Oswaldo Montoya, who was unaccounted for after the collapse.
3. 'Queen of the South': Arizona drug trafficking suspect back in U.S., federal officials say
An Arizona woman who called herself 'Queen of the South' online is back in the U.S. to face various drug trafficking and money laundering charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
4. Chick-fil-A no longer America's best fast-food restaurant
After nine years on the top, Chick-fil-A has been unseated as America's best fast-food restaurant.
5. Mark Kelly: Arizona senator considered top contender for president, vice president
While the future Democratic nominee is uncertain following President Joe Biden's announcement that he will not seek reelection, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly's name has popped up as a potential candidate for both president and vice president.
6. ASU student falls to her death during storm on Yosemite’s iconic Half Dome
A bucket-list climb to the top of Yosemite National Park’s Half Dome turned to tragedy for a young Arizona woman who fell to her death during a descent forced by a sudden storm that pounded the iconic granite monolith.
7. Woman in Arizona allegedly racked up $500,000 in fraudulent medical bills | Crime Files
Investigators say the woman racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in fraudulent medical bills while using the name of another woman.
8. Maria Gomez-Perez found safe in Ohio, Guatemalan national arrested
Authorities have arrested a 34-year-old Guatemalan national after deputies say he was found with 12-year-old Maria Gomez-Perez at an Ohio shopping center.
9. 3 children in hospital following hiker rescue along Scottsdale trail
Two of the people rescued, according to Scottsdale Fire officials, are children.
10. Fatal fatigue: Loophole allows specific truckers to drive beyond time limits
In the wake of a fatal crash in 2021 on a Phoenix highway, we're looking into potential regulatory gaps that may contribute to fatigue among semi-truck drivers transporting agricultural commodities. We want to warn you – the footage in this story is hard to watch.