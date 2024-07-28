Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 3:53 PM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Santa Cruz County, Pima County
14
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:10 PM MST until SUN 7:15 PM MST, Pinal County, Pima County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 4:28 PM MST until SUN 5:15 PM MST, Pinal County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 4:32 PM MST until SUN 5:15 PM MST, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 2:40 PM MST until SUN 5:45 PM MST, Pima County, Santa Cruz County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 3:03 PM MST until SUN 6:15 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 3:22 PM MST until SUN 6:30 PM MST, Pima County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 4:14 PM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Pima County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 4:21 PM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 2:29 PM MST until SUN 5:30 PM MST, Cochise County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 3:17 PM MST until SUN 6:30 PM MST, Cochise County, Graham County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SUN 4:00 PM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, West Pinal County, Northwest Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 4:20 PM MST until SUN 7:30 PM MST, Gila County
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Pinal County

Monsoon chaos at Lake Pleasant; tragic roof collapse kills Phoenix worker: this week's top stories

By
Published  July 28, 2024 3:39pm MST
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

Body found in Glendale; Trump shooting bodycam | Crime Files

In this Crime Files segment, a woman was identified after being found inside a burned down Tempe home following a officer-involved shooting. We're also looking at a road rage incident that turned deadly in Surprise.

From chaos at Lake Pleasant when a strong monsoon rolled in last weekend, to the tragic death of a worker who was inside a building when its roof collapsed during another storm, here are this week's top stories.

1. Lake Pleasant boaters experience monsoon chaos: 'It was crazy'

Featured

Lake Pleasant boaters experience monsoon chaos: 'It was crazy'
article

Lake Pleasant boaters experience monsoon chaos: 'It was crazy'

A monsoon caused chaos for boaters on Lake Pleasant on Sunday afternoon as a thunderstorm rolled through. Boats were being tossed around the lake, sometimes into each other, as the waves grew bigger and stronger during the storm.

2. Body found deceased under collapsed Phoenix warehouse believed to be 22-year-old Oswaldo Montoya

Featured

Body found deceased under collapsed Phoenix warehouse believed to be 22-year-old Oswaldo Montoya
article

Body found deceased under collapsed Phoenix warehouse believed to be 22-year-old Oswaldo Montoya

Phoenix Fire Department believes a person found buried in the rubble of a collapsed building in Phoenix are the remains of 22-year-old Oswaldo Montoya, who was unaccounted for after the collapse.

3. 'Queen of the South': Arizona drug trafficking suspect back in U.S., federal officials say

Featured

'Queen of the South': Arizona drug trafficking suspect back in U.S., federal officials say
article

'Queen of the South': Arizona drug trafficking suspect back in U.S., federal officials say

An Arizona woman who called herself 'Queen of the South' online is back in the U.S. to face various drug trafficking and money laundering charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

4. Chick-fil-A no longer America's best fast-food restaurant

Featured

Chick-fil-A no longer America's best fast-food restaurant
article

Chick-fil-A no longer America's best fast-food restaurant

After nine years on the top, Chick-fil-A has been unseated as America's best fast-food restaurant.

5. Mark Kelly: Arizona senator considered top contender for president, vice president

Featured

Mark Kelly: Arizona senator considered top contender for president, vice president
article

Mark Kelly: Arizona senator considered top contender for president, vice president

While the future Democratic nominee is uncertain following President Joe Biden's announcement that he will not seek reelection, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly's name has popped up as a potential candidate for both president and vice president.

6. ASU student falls to her death during storm on Yosemite’s iconic Half Dome

Featured

ASU student falls to her death during storm on Yosemite’s iconic Half Dome
article

ASU student falls to her death during storm on Yosemite’s iconic Half Dome

A bucket-list climb to the top of Yosemite National Park’s Half Dome turned to tragedy for a young Arizona woman who fell to her death during a descent forced by a sudden storm that pounded the iconic granite monolith.

7. Woman in Arizona allegedly racked up $500,000 in fraudulent medical bills | Crime Files

Featured

Woman in Arizona allegedly racked up $500,000 in fraudulent medical bills | Crime Files
article

Woman in Arizona allegedly racked up $500,000 in fraudulent medical bills | Crime Files

Investigators say the woman racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in fraudulent medical bills while using the name of another woman.

8. Maria Gomez-Perez found safe in Ohio, Guatemalan national arrested

Featured

Maria Gomez-Perez found safe in Ohio, Guatemalan national arrested
article

Maria Gomez-Perez found safe in Ohio, Guatemalan national arrested

Authorities have arrested a 34-year-old Guatemalan national after deputies say he was found with 12-year-old Maria Gomez-Perez at an Ohio shopping center.

9. 3 children in hospital following hiker rescue along Scottsdale trail

Featured

3 children in hospital following hiker rescue along Scottsdale trail
article

3 children in hospital following hiker rescue along Scottsdale trail

Two of the people rescued, according to Scottsdale Fire officials, are children.

10. Fatal fatigue: Loophole allows specific truckers to drive beyond time limits

Featured

Fatal fatigue: Loophole allows specific truckers to drive beyond time limits
article

Fatal fatigue: Loophole allows specific truckers to drive beyond time limits

In the wake of a fatal crash in 2021 on a Phoenix highway, we're looking into potential regulatory gaps that may contribute to fatigue among semi-truck drivers transporting agricultural commodities. We want to warn you – the footage in this story is hard to watch.