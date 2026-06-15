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Monsoon season starts; Phoenix freeway pursuit ends in crash | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published June 15, 2026 6:53 PM MST
Published June 15, 2026 6:53 PM MST
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PHOENIX - Convicted child molester found in the Valley after months on the run; monsoon season begins for Arizona; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, June 15, 2026.

1. Monsoon season begins for Arizona

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Arizona monsoon 2026: Preparing for microbursts, flash floods, and haboobs
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Arizona monsoon 2026: Preparing for microbursts, flash floods, and haboobs

The FOX 10 Weather Experts break down the anatomy of the monsoon, from the unique atmospheric engine that drives it to the terrifying physics of a microburst, flash flooding, and dust storms.

2. Investigation underway after desert body find

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Hikers find missing woman dead in Arizona desert
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Hikers find missing woman dead in Arizona desert

A group of hikers discovered the body of an unresponsive 26-year-old woman in a remote desert wash near I-8 and Vekol Valley.

3. Convicted child molester found in Scottsdale

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FBI: Convicted child molester found in Arizona after months on the run
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FBI: Convicted child molester found in Arizona after months on the run

The FBI say a man who allegedly fled California before he was supposed to be sentenced for child sex crimes-related offenses has been arrested in Arizona.

4. Valley freeway pursuit ends in multi-car crash

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Man in custody following pursuit and Loop 202 crash: Mesa PD
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Man in custody following pursuit and Loop 202 crash: Mesa PD

Mesa Police say a man is in custody and taken to the hospital after a pursuit ended in a crash involving multiple vehicles along a portion of Loop 202.

5. Bomber crashes at air force base

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Air Force B-52 bomber crashes in California, 8 presumed dead: Officials
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Air Force B-52 bomber crashes in California, 8 presumed dead: Officials

A military jet carrying eight people crashed upon takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base in Kern County, officials said. Officials fear the incident was "not survivable" for those who were on that jet.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Monsoon weather impacting Arizona
Monsoon weather impacting Arizona

Monsoon weather impacting Arizona

Parts of Arizona are under flash flood warnings as monsoon weather affects the state. Meanwhile, an extreme heat warning is in place for parts of the Grand Canyon.

Get the Full Forecast

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