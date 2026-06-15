Monsoon season starts; Phoenix freeway pursuit ends in crash | Nightly Roundup

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Convicted child molester found in the Valley after months on the run; monsoon season begins for Arizona; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, June 15, 2026.

1. Monsoon season begins for Arizona

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2. Investigation underway after desert body find

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3. Convicted child molester found in Scottsdale

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4. Valley freeway pursuit ends in multi-car crash

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5. Bomber crashes at air force base

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A look at your weather for tomorrow

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