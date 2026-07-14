Monsoon storm rips carports and siding off mobile homes in Glendale
GLENDALE, Ariz. - High winds from monsoon storms can snap healthy tree trunks and block pathways.
What they're saying:
"We heard the thunder and the storm the wind. It was like a tornado," said Efrain Hernandez, who lives in the area.
It was a busy morning for people living in this neighborhood near 51st Avenue and Glendale. They are cleaning up after last night's monsoon storm. That storm ripped siding and carports right off of some homes. It rolled in right around 6:30 on Monday night.
A monsoon storm ripped through a Glendale community on the night of July 13, leaving damaged homes and carports. (KSAZ-TV)
"All of a sudden, I heard something blowing out like this metal, and it went to my house, my mobile home. They went all over the street," Hernandez said.
The winds were so strong, just across the street large trees were snapped in half, branches littering this parking lot.
Map of the area:
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Glendale resident Efrain Hernandez.