Monsoon storm rips carports and siding off mobile homes in Glendale

The Brief A powerful monsoon storm swept through a Glendale neighborhood on Monday evening, causing severe wind and structural damage. Residents near 51st and Glendale avenues reported tornado-like conditions that ripped siding and metal carports off local homes. Clean-up efforts began early Tuesday morning as neighbors worked to clear debris, including large trees snapped in half by the storm's intense winds.



High winds from monsoon storms can snap healthy tree trunks and block pathways.

What they're saying:

"We heard the thunder and the storm the wind. It was like a tornado," said Efrain Hernandez, who lives in the area.

It was a busy morning for people living in this neighborhood near 51st Avenue and Glendale. They are cleaning up after last night's monsoon storm. That storm ripped siding and carports right off of some homes. It rolled in right around 6:30 on Monday night.

A monsoon storm ripped through a Glendale community on the night of July 13, leaving damaged homes and carports. (KSAZ-TV)

"All of a sudden, I heard something blowing out like this metal, and it went to my house, my mobile home. They went all over the street," Hernandez said.

The winds were so strong, just across the street large trees were snapped in half, branches littering this parking lot.

Map of the area: