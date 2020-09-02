Expand / Collapse search
More than 100 protest in Southeast DC after police shoot and kill man

Updated 1 hour ago
More than 100 people are gathering outside the 7th District police station in Southeast D.C. after a police officer shot and killed an 18-year-old on Orange Street on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON - More than 100 people gathered outside the 7th District police station in Southeast D.C. after a police officer shot and killed an 18-year-old on Orange Street on Wednesday.

Organizers have issued a call for additional protesters on Thursday morning.

According to police, the man was shot during an investigation into an armed man, and two guns were found at the scene.

Police say Deion Kay pulled out a gun before the officer shot him.

The shooting arrives in the midst of nationwide unrest over police violence.

The officer who shot Kay has not been identified.

Police say they are investigating the incident.
 