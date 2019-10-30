More than 60 firefighters respond to 1st-alarm auto body shop fire in Phoenix

More than 60 firefighters responded to a first-alarm fire at an auto body shop in Phoenix late Tuesday night.

Several 911 callers reported seeing heavy smoke in the area of 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just after 10 p.m.

The Phoenix Fire Department says more than 60 firefighters from the Phoenix and Glendale Fire Departments responded to the scene.

Firefighters say the building was fully engulfed when they arrived at the scene and they took a defensive approach to fight the fire.

An elevated ladder was used to get over the building and attack the flames from above, and even though the building is large, firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly.

Many firefighters stayed at the scene for several hours overnight to keep an eye for any flare-ups or hot spots.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.