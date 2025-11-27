What's open on Thanksgiving; turkey frying tips | Morning Brief

In this special edition of the Morning Brief, we're taking a look at what you need to know for the Thanksgiving holiday: what's open and closed, turkey frying tips, Black Friday shopping, and more.

1. What's open and closed on Thanksgiving this year

Thanksgiving is here, and while many people stay home on the holiday, others may need to pick up that last-minute bag of stuffing at the grocery store.

2. Thanksgiving Day parades from New York & around the US

Thanksgiving is here, and LiveNOW from FOX offers a truly unique viewing experience. Join us all morning for raw, unfiltered coverage of celebrations nationwide.

3. Frying a turkey this Thanksgiving? Don’t let your feast turn into a fiasco — follow these safety tips!

Some say deep-frying is the only way to enjoy a turkey on Thanksgiving Day, but it can pose serious hazards.

First and foremost, scout out a safe area away from your home. Keep the fryer away from garages, decks and fences, and a safe distance away from trees.

There should be at least two feet between the burner and tank, according to State Farm.

4. Thanksgiving 2025: Restaurants that will be open for the holiday

Thanksgiving is on Nov. 27 and while many people stay home and cook up a feast for the family, others may decide to save the time cooking and washing dishes and instead head out to eat.

Read more: For those who opt for the latter, here are the restaurants that will be open and closed on Thanksgiving Day.

5. When do stores open on Black Friday this year?

With most of your favorite retailers closing their doors on Thanksgiving, many will be open for business on Black Friday, Nov. 28, but store hours may vary depending on location.

Your weather forecast for today

6. I-17 flex lanes open to ease Thanksgiving traffic for Arizona drivers

Arizona's Interstate 17 flex lanes are helping ease congestion on the heavily traveled corridor between Black Canyon City and Sunset Point during the Thanksgiving rush.

7. Butterball Turkey Talk-Line ready to help holiday cooks

Whether you're a seasoned holiday cook or hosting for the first time, the team at Butterball is a phone call away to answer any questions you have as you prepare your feast.

The Butterball Turkey-Talk Line, 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372), has experts available through Dec. 24.

8. Classic Thanksgiving side dishes that have disappeared from American tables

Thanksgiving may be a time for turkey — but for many people, the real stars of the holiday table have been the sides.

While mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and mac and cheese might be the most popular dishes to pass around the table, the spreads of decades ago looked very different.

9. Thanksgiving dinner 2025: How much you can save using store-brand items

"Some of the simplest actions can pay real dividends when it comes to the fight against inflation," Matt Schulz, LendingTree's chief consumer finance analyst, told FOX Business. "Simply taking the time to compare costs among different retailers or even among different brands sold by the same retailer can really make a difference in extending your family’s holiday budget."

10. When's the best time to eat Thanksgiving dinner? Experts share their verdict

Millions of Americans will be sitting down at their dinner tables and celebrating Thanksgiving — likely between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Read more: Even though the grand meal is called "Thanksgiving dinner," the dining time often falls between lunch and dinner. Are there practical reasons for this early dinnertime, or is it just traditional?