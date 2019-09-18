Mother and her boyfriend accused of abusing six-year-old boy

A Valley couple is accused of child abuse, and police say home surveillance video led to their arrests.

Nicole Marker and her boyfriend, William Johnson, are accused of 14 total counts of aggravated assault of a minor, and even more disturbing, police accuse the couple of beating the six-year-old boy when he struggled to read.

William Johnson (left) and Nicole Marker (right)

Phoenix Police say Ring surveillance camera video footage from January 1 through April 22 of this year provided more than 2,000 clips of what went on inside the apartment. At least 20 videos allegedly show Johnson, 28, and Marker, 27, abusing the child. Court documents say the couple punched and slapped the boy in the face or chest, even using a belt, and pushing him against a wall because of his inability to pronounce words or read sentences.

"I find it unfathomable," said Martha Hill, whose grandchildren go to school with the alleged victim. "For one, you can't beat learning into anybody. For two, why would you beat a child? I mean, why? It doesn't solve anything."

Police say school officials at Palomino Primary found a burn on the alleged victim’s arm, and he claimed his mother's boyfriend -- Johnson -- did it, A doctor later found scabbing and discoloration on the boy’s neck, back and side. Fellow parents at Palomino say the suspects have no excuse.

"He’s gonna need a lot of counseling for a lot of years, you know?" said Hill. "You're gonna have to rebuild any self-esteem in him, you know. Beating like that, it wears a person down."

Johnson is still booked in jail, while Marker has been released, but is not allowed to have any contact with her son.