Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, San Carlos
7
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Parker Valley, Northwest Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Central La Paz, Deer Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Buckeye/Avondale, Yuma County, Central Phoenix
Extreme Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Mountains, White Mountains, Coconino Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chinle Valley
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side

2026 Election: Congressional District 1 GOP Arizona Primary debate

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
2026 Elections
Published June 24, 2026 6:51 AM MST
Published June 24, 2026 6:51 AM MST

The Brief

    • Republicans John Trobough, Joseph Chaplik, and Jay Feely will take part in a Congressional District 1 debate at 6 p.m. on June 24.
    • Incumbent David Schweikert is vacating his seat for an Arizona governor run.
    • The Democratic CD 1 candidates debated on Tuesday night.

Three Republicans will take to the stage on Wednesday night for a Congressional District 1 debate ahead of next month's Arizona primary election.

Incumbent David Schweikert is vacating the seat to run for governor.

Who organized the debate?

Per their website, the Citizens Clean Elections Commission is the official debate sponsor.

Who's taking part in this debate?

John Trobough

According to his campaign website, Trobough is running for Congress "to make sure Arizona stays the land of opportunity for every family."

"He understands struggle. He knows what it takes to build something from nothing. And he knows that the same principles that helped him succeed are under attack by those who want to replace American opportunity with SOCIALIST dependence."

Joseph Chaplik

Chaplik served in the Arizona Legislature, representing Districts 3 and 23. According to his campaign website, he is a founding member of the Arizona Freedom Caucus.

Jay Feely

Feely, a former NFL player and kicker for the Arizona Cardinals, announced last year that he was running for the state's 5th congressional district. The seat is being vacated by Andy Biggs, who announced that he would run for governor.

Late last year, Feely changed course, announcing that he would instead run for Arizona Congressional District 1. In January, Feely was endorsed by President Donald Trump.

When are the primaries?

Big picture view:

Primary elections will happen statewide on July 21, according to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office. Voting registration has ended, and early voting starts on June 24.

The other side:

Democrats Marlene Galán-Woods, Rick McCartney, Amish Shah and Jonathan Treble participated in a debate on Tuesday night.

AZ primary elections: Congressional District 1 Democratic candidate debate | FOX 10 Phoenix
AZ primary elections: Congressional District 1 Democratic candidate debate | FOX 10 Phoenix

AZ primary elections: Congressional District 1 Democratic candidate debate | FOX 10 Phoenix

As one of the most competitive, high-stakes swing districts in the country, the 2026 Democratic primary debate for Arizona's 1st Congressional District features the four primary contenders laying out their visions.

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from the Citizens Clean Elections Commission's website, the candidate's campaign websites and a previous FOX 10 report on April 23, 2025.

2026 ElectionsArizona PoliticsPhoenixNews