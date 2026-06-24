2026 Election: Congressional District 1 GOP Arizona Primary debate

The Brief Republicans John Trobough, Joseph Chaplik, and Jay Feely will take part in a Congressional District 1 debate at 6 p.m. on June 24. Incumbent David Schweikert is vacating his seat for an Arizona governor run. The Democratic CD 1 candidates debated on Tuesday night.



Three Republicans will take to the stage on Wednesday night for a Congressional District 1 debate ahead of next month's Arizona primary election.

Incumbent David Schweikert is vacating the seat to run for governor.

Who organized the debate?

Per their website, the Citizens Clean Elections Commission is the official debate sponsor.

Who's taking part in this debate?

John Trobough

According to his campaign website, Trobough is running for Congress "to make sure Arizona stays the land of opportunity for every family."

"He understands struggle. He knows what it takes to build something from nothing. And he knows that the same principles that helped him succeed are under attack by those who want to replace American opportunity with SOCIALIST dependence."

Joseph Chaplik

Chaplik served in the Arizona Legislature, representing Districts 3 and 23. According to his campaign website, he is a founding member of the Arizona Freedom Caucus.

Jay Feely

Feely, a former NFL player and kicker for the Arizona Cardinals, announced last year that he was running for the state's 5th congressional district. The seat is being vacated by Andy Biggs, who announced that he would run for governor.

Late last year, Feely changed course, announcing that he would instead run for Arizona Congressional District 1. In January, Feely was endorsed by President Donald Trump.

When are the primaries?

Big picture view:

Primary elections will happen statewide on July 21, according to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office. Voting registration has ended, and early voting starts on June 24.

The other side:

Democrats Marlene Galán-Woods, Rick McCartney, Amish Shah and Jonathan Treble participated in a debate on Tuesday night.