Mother in mourning after 21-year-old son was shot and killed in Phoenix

A 21-year-old man was struck and killed by gunfire while riding his bike in Phoenix. Now, the victim's mother is speaking out, hoping someone will come forward.

Javier Herrera's family says he biked everywhere, ad on the night of March 4, he was at the wrong place, at the wrong time. His mother, Sandi Hernandez, is still grappling with losing her son.

"It has been rough," said Hernandez. "It has been so hard on me. As the days go by, it gets harder and harder."

Javier Herrera

According to police, Herrera was riding his bike at around 10:00 p.m. in the middle of a parking lot when he was struck by gunfire, and collapsed in front of a dollar store near 16th Avenue and Buckeye.

Investigators say the shot was fired from a group of people standing in a field nearby.

"Here I am with this pain every second of the day, and these people are out there, just like nothing happened," said Hernandez.

Hernandez says Javier was the oldest brother in the family, and had dreams of having his own kids one day. He was also planning on enlisting in the Army.

"I am pleading and begging for someone to come out and say who did it that night," said Hernandez. "My son needs justice."