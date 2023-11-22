Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Goodyear Loop 303 crash

The southbound lanes of the Loop 303 in Goodyear have reopened following a serious motorcycle crash.

The crash happened near the Indian School Road exit when a motorcyclist rear-ended another vehicle, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The southbound lanes were closed for several hours. The northbound lanes were not affected.

A motorcycle crash shut down the southbound lanes of the Loop 303 freeway in Goodyear on Nov. 22. (ADOT)

Where the crash happened