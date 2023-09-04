Expand / Collapse search

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Loop 101, DPS says

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A woman is being investigated for DUI following a crash in Scottsdale that left a motorcyclist dead.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened just before 3 a.m. along the northbound Loop 101 on the McDonald Drive overpass when a woman behind the wheel of a Jeep sideswiped a motorcycle, knocking the rider onto the road. The Jeep rolled over after the collision, and the motorcycle was hit by another vehicle.

The motorcyclist, a 55-year-old Phoenix man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep, a 22-year-old woman, was hospitalized with minor injuries. DPS says she is under investigation for DUI.

The northbound lanes of the Loop 101 have reopened at McDonald.

