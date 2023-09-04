Motorcyclist killed in crash on Loop 101, DPS says

A woman is being investigated for DUI following a crash in Scottsdale that left a motorcyclist dead.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened just before 3 a.m. along the northbound Loop 101 on the McDonald Drive overpass when a woman behind the wheel of a Jeep sideswiped a motorcycle, knocking the rider onto the road. The Jeep rolled over after the collision, and the motorcycle was hit by another vehicle.

The motorcyclist, a 55-year-old Phoenix man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep, a 22-year-old woman, was hospitalized with minor injuries. DPS says she is under investigation for DUI.

The northbound lanes of the Loop 101 have reopened at McDonald.

Area where the crash happened: