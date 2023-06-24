Motorcyclist killed in Peoria after driver makes a left in front of him, police say

Peoria Police say a motorcyclist died in a Friday night crash after a driver turned left in from of him.

Just before 9 p.m., officers and Peoria Fire and Medical responded to a crash near SR 74 and Lake Pleasant Parkway. That's where they found two cars – a Jeep Wrangler and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Police say the Jeep appears to have turned left in front of the motorcyclist heading eastbound on SR 74.

"The motorcycle rider sustained significant injuries and died from his injuries on scene. The rider has been identified as 64-year-old Daniel Crossett from Black Canyon City, Arizona," Peoria Police said.

As for the driver of the Jeep, they stayed at the scene. Police say there were no signs of impairment.

"This appears to be a tragic accident, no arrests have been made, and no citations have been issued," police said.

Map of where the crash happened: