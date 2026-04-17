'Mr. ORNG' faces sentencing for child sex crimes

article

The Brief Patrick Battillo, the former varsity boy's basketball coach at Peoria High School, will be sentenced on April 17 after pleading guilty to three counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. Battillo was known as "Mr. ORNG," a superfan appearing at Phoenix Suns home games.



A former basketball coach at a Valley high school and a man recognized as a Phoenix Suns superfan will be sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty to child sex crimes.

The backstory:

Patrick Battillo, the former varsity boy's basketball coach at Peoria High School, was arrested in 2024 after a teenage boy reported to school staff that Battillo sent him messages, soliciting video that depicted the teen in various sexual acts and in various states of undress.

More victims later came forward and Battillo was indicted by a grand jury.

As part of a plea agreement, Battillo pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. Four charges that he faced were dropped.

Dig deeper:

Battillo was known as "Mr. ORNG," appearing at Suns home games.

What's next:

Battillo's sentencing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on April 17.