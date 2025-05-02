Multi-car crash leaves barrier wall destroyed, 3 people hospitalized
PHOENIX - Three people were hospitalized due to a crash near the intersection of 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road.
When Phoenix firefighters arrived, they found three cars were involved in a crash that left a backyard pool barrier partially collapsed.
Two men were taken to the hospital in critical condition and one woman was taken in stable condition.
What we don't know:
We are still waiting to find out how the crash happened, who was at fault and identification information of the three hospitalized.
Phoenix Police are taking over the investigation.