Multi-car crash leaves barrier wall destroyed, 3 people hospitalized

The Brief Phoenix Police are investigating a crash that partially destroyed a backyard barrier wall in Phoenix. The fire department says that three people were taken to the hospital.



Three people were hospitalized due to a crash near the intersection of 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

When Phoenix firefighters arrived, they found three cars were involved in a crash that left a backyard pool barrier partially collapsed.

Two men were taken to the hospital in critical condition and one woman was taken in stable condition.

What we don't know:

We are still waiting to find out how the crash happened, who was at fault and identification information of the three hospitalized.

Phoenix Police are taking over the investigation.

Map of where the crash happened: