'Stay away': Multiple officers injured in active south Phoenix barricade situation

Residents are being warned to stay inside because of a barricade situation near 51st Avenue and Broadway that has left one person and several police officers injured.

"The scene is still active," Phoenix Police said. "Stay inside and stay away from the area."

Police said a person was barricaded inside a home near 54th Avenue and Elwood, but no other information was released about the case.

A massive police presence was seen in the neighborhood with helicopters in the air. The sound of gunshots could be heard in the area, as well as the sound of a flashbang.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

