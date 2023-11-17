Multiple serious injuries reported following shooting in Phoenix

Phoenix Police officials are at the scene of a shooting that left multiple people seriously injured on the night of Nov. 17.

According to a statement released by police, officers responded to the area of 36th Street and McDowell for a shooting call at around 9:00 p.m., and when they arrived, they found multiple victims.

"At this time, all injuries are considered to be serious in nature," read a portion of the statement.

The shooting suspect, according to police, left the area in a vehicle after the incident, and the vehicle was followed by a person who witnessed the shooting to the area of 44th Street and Campbell, where a crash involving the suspect happened.

The suspect has been detained, according to police.

Map of the shooting scene