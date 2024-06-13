Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
4
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford

ISS emergency? NASA says it accidentally aired audio of distressed astronaut drill

By Kelly Hayes
Updated  June 13, 2024 6:03am MST
Air and Space
FOX TV Stations
Space Station article

File: The International Space Station is pictured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour during a fly-around of the orbiting lab that took place following its undocking from the Harmony module’s space-facing port on Nov. 8, 2021. The orbital complex w

Expand

NASA confirmed that there was "no emergency situation" aboard the International Space Station on Wednesday after audio of a medical drill was accidentally played on a public livestream channel, prompting concern on social media

The audio was broadcast on NASA's live YouTube channel and listeners could hear a voice giving advice on how to treat a crew member for decompression sickness, according to Space.com and other reports.

The flight surgeon could be heard instructing crew members to put the "commander back in his suit," and provide him with oxygen – with the prognosis described as "rather tenuous," Space.com reported. The flight surgeon also shared details for a hospital in Spain for emergency hyperbaric treatment after returning to Earth, and noted that she was still an hour away from Mission Control and stuck in traffic, according to reports. 

The simulation audio, which reportedly ran for about eight minutes, fueled concern among space enthusiasts online. NASA later confirmed the audio had accidentally aired and there was no emergency happening aboard the ISS.

"There is no emergency situation going on aboard the International Space Station. At approximately 5:28 p.m. CDT, audio was aired on the NASA livestream from a simulation audio channel on the ground indicating a crew member was experiencing effects related to decompression sickness (DCS)," the International Space Station wrote on its official X account

"This audio was inadvertently misrouted from an ongoing simulation where crew members and ground teams train for various scenarios in space and is not related to a real emergency," it added. 

"The International Space Station crew members were in their sleep period at the time. All remain healthy and safe," the post continued. 

Boeing Starliner carries two astronauts into space

The third time proved to be a charm after Boeing's Starliner launched two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station Wednesday morning. Space expert Ken Kramer joined LiveNOW from FOX's Andy Mac to talk more about the historic launch.

The medical drill came ahead of a scheduled NASA spacewalk with two astronauts on Thursday morning, which was later postponed due to "a spacesuit discomfort issue."

This story was reported from Cincinnati.