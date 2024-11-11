National Guard member in Arizona shares cancer struggle

The Brief National Guard Specialist Nicholas Filtz was diagnosed with leukemia in 2023. The diagnosis came at around the same time his unit was activated. Filtz is currently receiving treatment at the Mayo Clinic.



A specialist in the National Guard was diagnosed with a rare cancer, at the age of 30.

"Ever since February 6th of 2023," said Nicholas Filtz. "That was when I was officially diagnosed with leukemia, and I've been fighting it ever since."

Specifically, Filtz was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. According to the American Cancer Society, the cancer develops from immature forms of a white blood cell, and it can progress quickly, hence the word "acute" in the name.

Filtz has been in the military for seven years. Besides receiving his cancer diagnosis, he also received another piece of news at around the same time.

"Simultaneously, right around when my diagnosis was happening, my unit and really the entire state of New Jersey was activated to go overseas," Filtz said. "I was definitely being considered to go, but because of what happened to me medically, I was deemed unfit."

Filtz has since moved to the Valley, getting care at the Mayo Clinic.

2 "You know, it's definitely been difficult," said Filtz. "I've done dozens and dozens of rounds of chemotherapy. Multiple different forms of it. Whether it be oral, IV. I've done transfusions."

The road to recovery and beating cancer is in the distant future, and any good news from doctors is a step towards remission.

"I had just had a meeting back on the 4th with my oncologist, and she says ‘you know, you might still need a bone marrow transplant in the future,’" said Filtz. "But as of right now, I'm only on oral chemotherapy medications."

Filtz reenlisted for another year, but says it could be another two to three years before he's cancer free.

"I think in those moments of feeling that I'm at rock bottom, it's those reminders of the important things that I have in my life where I'm able to get back up on my feet again, and realize who and what I'm fighting for and to continue moving forward," said Filtz.